Rockets' James Harden: Returns to Game 2

Harden, despite "bleeding from the eye", will return to Tuesday's Game 2 against the Warriors, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The injury sounds fairly serious, but the MVP candidate will opt to return to the game. It's possible he lands on the injury report ahead of Game 3.

