Rockets' James Harden: Returns to Game 2
Harden, despite "bleeding from the eye", will return to Tuesday's Game 2 against the Warriors, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The injury sounds fairly serious, but the MVP candidate will opt to return to the game. It's possible he lands on the injury report ahead of Game 3.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Goes to locker room•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scored 35 points despite struggles•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Strong two-way effort in Game 5 win•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores 30 points in loss•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Triple-doubles in Game 2 win•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Hits the ground running in easy win•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...