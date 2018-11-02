Rockets' James Harden: Ruled out Friday

Harden (hamstring) won't play Friday against the Nets, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

As expected, Harden won't take the court in Brooklyn due to a lingering hamstring issue. Although he managed to make it through Thursday's practice, the Rockets will hold their star shooter out for at least one more contest. Harden is expected to play Saturday against Chicago.

