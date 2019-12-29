Rockets' James Harden: Ruled out Sunday
Harden (toe) will not play Sunday against New Orleans, Rockets TV man Craig Ackerman reports.
Harden suffered a sprained right toe on Saturday night against Brooklyn, and he'll be held out on the second night of a back-to-back set. With Russell Westbrook out, as well, the Rockets will start Austin Rivers and Eric Gordon in the backcourt.
