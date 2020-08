Harden will sit out Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Rockets will presumably alternate Harden and Russell Westbrook over their upcoming back-to-back set, as Westbrook will play Tuesday before sitting out Wednesday. Through five games in Orlando, Harden is averaging 35.8 minutes per game, which he's translated to averages of 33.4 points, 8.6 assists, 7.6 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 1.0 blocks.