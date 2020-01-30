Rockets' James Harden: Rusty in return to lineup
Harden (thigh) notched 18 points (5-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 125-112 loss at Portland.
Harden returned from a brief two-game absence and he looked rusty, making just 28 percent of his shots while committing six turnovers. Harden has scored under 20 points in back-to-back games for the first time this season, but he should continue seeing a heavy workload. He'll look to bounce back Friday at home against the Mavericks.
