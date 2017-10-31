Rockets' James Harden: Scored 29 points in loss

Harden collected 29 points (8-21 FG, 3-7 3 PT, 10-12 FT) to go along with four rebounds, seven assists and four steals over 38 minutes in Monday's 115-107 loss to Philadelphia.

The charity stripe was Harden's best friend on Monday. The point guard's below average shooting night was buoyed by 12 attempts from the foul line. However, he still tied a season-high with 29 points against Philadelphia. In the absence of Chris Paul (knee), Harden is thriving with an average of 26.0 points through eight games.