Rockets' James Harden: Scored 35 points despite struggles
Harden totaled 35 points (9-28 FG, 4-16 3Pt, 13-14 FT), six assists, four rebounds, and three assists in 39 minutes during Sunday's 104-100 loss to Golden State.
Harden led the way for the Rockets, scoring 35 points on 9-of-28 shooting. A late no-call caused some conjecture as Harden missed a three-pointer that could have made things very interesting. His claims of a number of missed calls only adds fuel to the fire in what should be a very spicy series. If the Rockets are to leave Oakland with the series tied, they are going to need more from their supplementary players as well as a more efficient Harden.
