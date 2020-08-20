Harden collected 21 points (5-16 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 9-9 FT), nine assists, five rebounds, three steals and one block in 36 minutes during Thursday's 111-98 Game 2 win against the Thunder.

Harden got off to a slow start from a scoring perspective, as Luguentz Dort (knee) did a solid job hounding him defensively. Nevertheless, Harden still made his presence felt on both ends, dishing and defending at a high level for three quarters before eventually getting himself going in the fourth.