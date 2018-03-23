Rockets' James Harden: Scores 21 points in 40 minutes

Harden registered 21 points (4-20 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 13-18 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks across 40 minutes Thursday in Houston's win over Detroit.

Harden's shot wasn't falling from the field Thursday against Detroit, but he found his way to the line with the frequency required to reach the 20-point threshold for the 20th straight game. The MVP candidate is the engine that makes the Rockets run. Quite frankly, he can do it all. Even on a night where he connected on just four shots from the field, his second-lowest total of the year, Harden managed to collect two steals and two blocks for the sixth time this season. You can count fantasy assets with similar value to Harden on one hand.