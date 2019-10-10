Rockets' James Harden: Scores 22 points in 28 minutes

Harden had 22 points (6-16 FG, 1-8 3PT, 9-13 FT) and nine assists in Thursday's preseason win over Toronto.

Harden wasn't as efficient as he was earlier in the week, when he went for 34 points on 11-of-14 shooting, but the former MVP was still the driving force of the Rockets' offense. He tied for the team-high in scoring with Russell Westbrook, who also tallied 22 points, to go with four assists and three steals, in 25 minutes of action.