Rockets' James Harden: Scores 23 in loss

Harden had 23 points (6-19 FG, 3-10 3PT, 8-10 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and three steals in Sunday's loss to the Magic.

Harden was a minus-15 in his 32 minutes of action as Houston dropped its fourth straight game. During this skid, Harden is averaging 26.0 points per game, but he's shooting just 32.5 percent from the field, including 19.0 percent from three.