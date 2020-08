Harden finished with 24 points (5-14 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 11-13 FT), seven boards, seven assists and six steals in 34 minutes of a 120-116 win against Milwaukee on Sunday.

Harden finished second on his team in scoring despite an inefficient night from deep where he was part of the Rocket's regulation-record 61 attempts from deep in the contest. Harden was able to overcome his shooting woes with volume and a strong night from the line. He'll face Portland on Tuesday.