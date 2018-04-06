Rockets' James Harden: Scores 24 points in 34 minutes

Harden accounted for 24 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-10 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, and one steal in 34 minutes Thursday in Houston's win over Portland.

Harden had a modest showing Thursday against Portland, but he was able to make his presence felt nonetheless. Well, it was modest considering the bar he has set for himself. The MVP candidate came back down to earth from his 38 point performance against the Wizards Tuesday night. Houston has the top seed in the Western Conference locked up and they don't seem to be slowing down.