Rockets' James Harden: Scores 25 in loss to Spurs
Harden scored 25 points (8-19 FG, 1-6 3PT, 8-8 FT) and had eight assists in Sunday's loss to the Spurs.
The Rockets suffered one of their worse losses of the season, but Harden still had a decent individual showing, though he did turn the ball over five times and struggled from beyond the arc. Harden was coming off of a 28-point, 10-assist, eight-rebound performance in Friday's come-from-behind win over Phoenix.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Will play Friday vs. Suns•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Out for rest Tuesday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Triple-doubles in victory Sunday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Sheds questionable tag and posts solid game•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Will play Saturday vs. Pels•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Probable with sprained ankle•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...