Rockets' James Harden: Scores 25 in loss to Spurs

Harden scored 25 points (8-19 FG, 1-6 3PT, 8-8 FT) and had eight assists in Sunday's loss to the Spurs.

The Rockets suffered one of their worse losses of the season, but Harden still had a decent individual showing, though he did turn the ball over five times and struggled from beyond the arc. Harden was coming off of a 28-point, 10-assist, eight-rebound performance in Friday's come-from-behind win over Phoenix.