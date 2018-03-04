Rockets' James Harden: Scores 26 points in 38 minutes

Harden scored 26 points (6-18 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 11-13 FT), grabbed seven rebounds, dished 10 assists, snatched five steals, and recorded one block across 38 minutes Saturday in Houston's win over Boston.

The MVP candidate posted a double-double and was the game's high-scorer Saturday against the Celtics. Harden's Rockets own the best record in basketball, and he leads the way. His ability to get to the charity stripe supplements his ability to shoot the three, get to the rim, and distribute amongst teammates. Along with newcomer Chris Paul, Harden engineers an offense that takes 46.8-percent of its field-goals from three-point land, nearly 10-percent more than the Brooklyn Nets who rank second.