Rockets' James Harden: Scores 27 points in 35 minutes

Harden collected 27 points (8-19 FG, 4-12 3Pt. 9-9 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 35 minutes Thursday as the Rockets topped the Jazz.

Harden is an MVP candidate once again, but that shouldn't come as a shock to you. It's tough to discern whether the Rockets are a team that is built in Harden's mold to maximize his talents, or if Harden has molded himself to the Rockets style. Ultimately, it doesn't matter. The numbers tell a story of a team that is allergic to the midrange, and a player that is in complete control of what's going on around him. As a team, Houston takes almost half of their shots from deep, 48.6-percent to be exact, by far the most in the league. Harden drives the train, with a usage rating of 35.7-percent that tops the league. He continues to be, arguably, the most valuable guard in fantasy.