Rockets' James Harden: Scores 28 points in return

Harden scored 28 points (6-17 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 14-14 FT) to go along with six rebounds and six assists across 29 minutes during Monday's 109-93 win over the Spurs.

Harden returned to the court just a day after sitting out with knee soreness, and although he struggled from behind the arc, a perfect night from the foul line allowed him to near his season high in scoring. He likely would've been available to play a full complement of minutes, but Houston led big from the early stages and limited his time on the floor. Harden should be back up to speed for a potentially high-scoring matchup with the Clippers on Thursday.