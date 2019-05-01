Rockets' James Harden: Scores 29 points despite eye injury

Harden totaled 29 points (9-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 115-109 loss to the Warriors.

Harden was able to play out the game Tuesday despite obvious discomfort in his injured eye. He led the Rockets with 29 points but it was not enough as they fell behind 2-0 in the series. It is unclear how serious the injury is at this stage, but chances are he takes the floor in what is basically now a must-win game Saturday. The extended rest certainly works in his favor but we should still keep an eye on the injury report leading up to tipoff.