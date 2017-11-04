Rockets' James Harden: Scores 29 points Friday

Harden scored 29 points (8-15 FG, 6-11 3 PT, 7-10 FT) to go with three rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 30 minutes in Friday's 119-104 win against Atlanta.

Harden turned in his best shooting performance of the season, hitting 53.3 percent of his shots from the floor. Over the last three games, the Houston guard hovered between 31 and 39 percent from the field. Harden made the most of his resurgent shooting performance on Friday by drilling six three-pointers. Harden will look to replicate this performance against Utah on Sunday.