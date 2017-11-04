Rockets' James Harden: Scores 29 points Friday
Harden scored 29 points (8-15 FG, 6-11 3 PT, 7-10 FT) to go with three rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 30 minutes in Friday's 119-104 win against Atlanta.
Harden turned in his best shooting performance of the season, hitting 53.3 percent of his shots from the floor. Over the last three games, the Houston guard hovered between 31 and 39 percent from the field. Harden made the most of his resurgent shooting performance on Friday by drilling six three-pointers. Harden will look to replicate this performance against Utah on Sunday.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Goes for 31 point in victory•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scored 29 points in loss•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Posts first triple-double in victory•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Leads Rockets with 29 points Saturday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Team-high scoring total Wednesday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Double-doubles in season opener•
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...