Rockets' James Harden: Scores 29 points in tough loss

Harden had 29 points (8-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 10-13 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, two steals, and one block in 37 minutes during Monday's 103-91 loss to the Timberwolves.

Harden led all scorers with 29 points but struggled down the stretch as the Rockets blew a 19 point lead, losing by 12 to Minnesota. This is one the Rockets would sooner forget as they scored just nine points in the final quarter. Harden rolled his ankle during the first quarter but remained in the game and appeared fine. Harden has seen his assist numbers come down since the return of Chris Paul but remains a top three overall player.