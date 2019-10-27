Rockets' James Harden: Scores 29 points
Harden scored 29 points (8-29 FG, 2-18 3PT, 11-12 FT) to go along with five assists, four rebounds and one steal while recording eight turnovers during the Rockets' 126-123 win over the Pelicans on Saturday.
Harden needed 29 shots to score 29 points, but also had nearly two turnovers per assist so he was extremely inefficient. His scoring totals could dip now that he is playing alongside Russell Westbrook, but he should remain as one of the premier scoring sources in The Association on a nightly basis. Houston hosts the Thunder next Monday.
