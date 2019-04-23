Rockets' James Harden: Scores 30 points in loss
Harden finished with 30 points (8-19 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 38 minutes during Monday's 107-91 loss to the Jazz.
Harden led the Rockets with 30 points Monday in what was a much-improved performance when compared to the Game 3 debacle. It was not enough, however, as the Rockets lost their first game of the playoffs and will now need to return home where they will look to wrap up the series in five games. There is no need to worry when it comes to production from Harden and chances are he busts out for a huge game Wednesday.
