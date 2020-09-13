Harden scored 30 points (12-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding six rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block in 43 minutes during Saturday's Game 5 loss against the Lakers.

Harden did what he could to keep the Rockets alive, but he was unable to turn things around on his own. Harden scored at least 25 points in four of five games against the Lakers, and he exits the playoffs averaging 29.6 points per game.