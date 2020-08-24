Harden racked up 32 points (11-25 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 15 assists, eight rebounds and four steals in 43 minutes during Monday's 117-114 Game 4 loss to the Thunder.

Harden finished with a superb stat line, albeit in a second straight loss that leaves the series tied at two games apiece. He has connected on just 28-of-68 from the field across the last three games, as Luguentz Dort has done an impressive job slowing Harden down from a scoring perspective. Nevertheless, he continues to produce more than enough counting stats to make him an excellent option in daily fantasy formats.