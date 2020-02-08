Play

Rockets' James Harden: Scores 32 in three quarters

Harden finished with 32 points (9-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 9-10 FT), two boards, five assists, one block and one steal in 30 minutes of a 127-91 loss to the Suns on Friday.

Harden lead his team in scoring despite sitting out the fourth quarter due to his team's large deficit. Harden bounced back from a tough shooting game the night before against the Lakers to make half of his shots from deep. He'll have tomorrow off before facing the Jazz on Sunday.

