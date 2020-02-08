Rockets' James Harden: Scores 32 in three quarters
Harden finished with 32 points (9-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 9-10 FT), two boards, five assists, one block and one steal in 30 minutes of a 127-91 loss to the Suns on Friday.
Harden lead his team in scoring despite sitting out the fourth quarter due to his team's large deficit. Harden bounced back from a tough shooting game the night before against the Lakers to make half of his shots from deep. He'll have tomorrow off before facing the Jazz on Sunday.
More News
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
