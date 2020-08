Harden chipped in 32 points (10-21 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 9-9 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, three steals and one block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 129-112 win over the Kings.

Harden contributed across every category and put together a strong stat line without needing to play a ton of minutes. It's unclear whether Harden will receive a night off or reduced burn down the stretch of the regular season, but he's highly capable of stuffing the box score even in somewhat limited minutes.