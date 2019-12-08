Rockets' James Harden: Scores 34 but struggles overall

Harden had 34 points (8-27 FG, 3-17 3PT, 15-18 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block in 39 minutes during Saturday's 115-109 win over the Suns.

Harden continues his march towards another scoring title, but the fact that he has done this by shooting 43.2 percent from the field and a career-worst 33.9 percent from deep should be troublesome. He remains an elite fantasy asset, but his efficiency problems will continue to hurt his upside slightly.