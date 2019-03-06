Rockets' James Harden: Scores 35 in win

Harden totaled 35 points (12-30 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three assists, three steals and a rebound across 37 minutes in the Rockets' win over the Raptors on Tuesday.

Harden started this one slow, entering the fourth quarter having scored only 18 points. He nearly doubled that total by dropping 17 in the final frame to help lift the Rockets over the Raptors. Harden shows no signs of slowing down, averaging 39.5 points, 6.3 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 steals over his last four contests. Last year's MVP is making a strong case to repeat in 2019.