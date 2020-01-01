Rockets' James Harden: Scores 35 points in return
Harden had 35 points (10-17 FG, 6-9 3PT, 9-13 FT), six assists, three rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 130-104 win over the Nuggets.
Harden missed only one game due to a toe injury but he didn't miss a beat and looked extremely accurate from the field during Houston's blowout. He has topped the 30-point mark in four of his last five games and considering the sprained toe shouldn't be a long-term concern for the star shooting guard, he should remain one of the most valuable assets in the entire league regardless of the format.
