Rockets' James Harden: Scores 35 points in Saturday's loss
Harden had 35 points (11-22 FG, 6-16 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, one steal, and one block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 107-104 loss to the Mavericks.
Harden was efficient offensively despite finishing with nearly as many turnovers (six) as assists. The 29-year-old reigning MVP was already sinking a career-high 4.0 treys per game entering Saturday's matchup, and this was the fourth time this season that he has drained at least six three-pointers. Moreover, Harden is also managing a career high in steals per game.
