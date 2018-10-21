Rockets' James Harden: Scores 36 points in Saturday's win

Harden recorded 36 points (10-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 11-15 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one block in 38 minutes during Saturday's 124-115 win over the Lakers.

Harden did finish with more turnovers (six) than assists, but he delivered an exquisite performance nonetheless. With backcourt mate Chris Paul potentially set to be suspended for a game or two, Harden could be in line for even more responsibility during Sunday's matchup with the Clippers.