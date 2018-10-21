Rockets' James Harden: Scores 36 points in Saturday's win
Harden recorded 36 points (10-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 11-15 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one block in 38 minutes during Saturday's 124-115 win over the Lakers.
Harden did finish with more turnovers (six) than assists, but he delivered an exquisite performance nonetheless. With backcourt mate Chris Paul potentially set to be suspended for a game or two, Harden could be in line for even more responsibility during Sunday's matchup with the Clippers.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Drops 20 points amid eight turnovers•
-
Rockets' James Harden: All-around effort not enough as Rockets bow out•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Finds some rhythm in Game Six loss•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Nightmarish shooting night in Game 5 win•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Team-high scoring total in Game 4 win•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scuffles with shot in Game 3 loss•
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...