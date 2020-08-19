Harden had 37 points (12-22 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 123-108 Game 1 win over the Thunder.

Harden was essentially unstoppable offensively, draining several step-back three-pointers and barely missing from inside the arc. He did finish with as many turnovers as assists but it was nonetheless a superb performance. Harden may have a bit more trouble offensively if Oklahoma City's Luguentz Dort (knee) is cleared to play at some point in the series. Still, Harden is capable of filling it up regardless of who's covering him, and he'll likely continue attacking relentlessly if his running mate Russell Westbrook (quadriceps) misses any more time.