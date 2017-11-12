Rockets' James Harden: Scores 38 in victory over Memphis

James Harden accumulated 38 points (11-25 FG, 6-14 3PT, 10-14 FT), four rebounds and eight assists in a 111-96 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

After a semi-slow start to the season, Harden has really picked it up recently. In fact, Harden is averaging 36 points, 5.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists and 2.4 steals per game across his last five outings. What makes that even more impressive is the fact that Harden had yet to reach 30 points in his first seven games, as he's clearly out of that minor rut. It remains to be seen if Harden can continue to do that when Chris Paul (knee) eventually returns, but it looks as though Harden is well on his way to another monster season.