Rockets' James Harden: Scores 39 points against Pelicans
Harden finished with 39 points (13-25 FG, 3-11 3PT, 10-14 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block in 38 minutes during Monday's 122-116 win at the Pelicans.
Harden has topped the 35-point mark in each of his last four outings, and has scored 29 or more points in his last nine contests. A premier scoring and passing threat, Harden should remain as one of the most productive fantasy assets in the league even if the efficiency isn't always there.
