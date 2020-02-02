Rockets' James Harden: Scores 40, nears triple-double
Harden contributed 40 points (12-24 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and two blocks in 39 minutes during Sunday's 117-109 win over the Pelicans.
Harden got hot early and never cooled off, draining step-back after step-back while delivering a complete stat line. He even made some strong defensive stands, swatting at least two blocks for the third time in the last four games. Despite his recent struggles, it goes without saying that Harden remains one of the very best options across all fantasy formats.
More News
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.