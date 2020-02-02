Rockets' James Harden: Scores 40, nears triple-double

Harden contributed 40 points (12-24 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and two blocks in 39 minutes during Sunday's 117-109 win over the Pelicans.

Harden got hot early and never cooled off, draining step-back after step-back while delivering a complete stat line. He even made some strong defensive stands, swatting at least two blocks for the third time in the last four games. Despite his recent struggles, it goes without saying that Harden remains one of the very best options across all fantasy formats.