Rockets' James Harden: Scores 47 in Wednesday's win
Harden poured in 47 points (12-26 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 16-17 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and three steals in 44 minutes during Wednesday's 102-93 win over the Clippers.
Harden was sensational, picking up the slack in the scoring department on a night when co-star Russell Westbrook got into foul trouble and needed 20 field goal attempts to score 17 points. While Harden's shooting percentages leave a lot to be desired, he is the league's top scorer, and he has also become a quality contributor across every statistical category.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores 39 points against Pelicans•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Another 40-point effort Saturday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Big double-double against Warriors•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Posts 44 points sans Westbrook•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Puts up 59 points•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Goes for 40 in victory•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...