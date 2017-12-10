Rockets' James Harden: Scores 48 points Saturday
Harden scored 48 points (16-29 FG, 4-7 3PT, 12-14 FT) to go with eight rebounds, three assists and three steals across 37 minutes in Saturday's 124-117 win against Portland.
Harden's career-best 40.6 percentage from three-point land has helped him to his career-high 32.3 points per game. Averaging a career-high 10.9 shots per game, he is the leader of a Houston team that averages a league-high 43.2 three-point attempts per game. Harden and the rest of the Rockets are a high-volume, three-point shooting team that leads the league in made three-point attempts (15.9/game) for a 36.9 percent rate. Harden will continue to rely on the three-point game to add to his career year.
