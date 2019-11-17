Rockets' James Harden: Scores 49 points against Minnesota

Harden had 49 points (16-41 FG, 8-22 3PT, 9-11 FT), six assists and five rebounds in 39 minutes during Saturday's 125-105 win at Minnesota.

Harden has now scored 40-plus points in five of his last seven outings, and he is on an impressive scoring run of at least 36 points scored in each of those seven games. The fact that he needed 41 shots to score 49 points could represent a problem, but right now Harden is scoring enough to ignore his lack of efficiency from the field.