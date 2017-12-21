Rockets' James Harden: Scores 51 points in 43 minutes
Harden accounted for 51 points (15-27 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 17-21 FT), three rebounds, nine assists, one steal, and one block in 43 minutes Wednesday in Houston's loss to Los Angeles.
Harden continued chugging along with his MVP-caliber season. His 51-point performance registers as his second-highest scoring total on the season. Of those 51 points, 17 came from the free-throw line. Harden's ability to get to the line limits the potential for poor performances. So far in the 2017-18 season, he has yet to score less than 20 points in a game.
