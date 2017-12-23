Rockets' James Harden: Scores 51 points in two straight games
Harden scored 51 points (15-28 FG, 6-14 3PT, 15-16 FT) to go with four rebounds, eight assists and three steals across 41 minutes during Friday's 128-118 loss to the Clippers.
For the second straight game, Harden scored 51 points. This time around, the guard was deadly efficient across the board. In addition to sinking six three-pointers, Harden also sank 15-of-16 shots from the free throw line. In fact, Harden is averaging 15.4 trips to the free throw line over his last five games, making 87.0 percent of his shots over this span. Being able to score in a multitude of ways gives Harden options to run up his point total on a nightly basis.
