Rockets' James Harden: Scores career-high 56 points in Sunday's win

Harden had 56 points (19-25 FG, 7-8 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 13 assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 137-110 win over the Jazz.

Harden finished with career highs in scoring and made field goals, and he was extremely efficient in the blowout win. Chris Paul (knee) was taking shots at Saturday's practice and could be back in a couple weeks. However, Harden is the clear top dog for Houston.