Rockets' James Harden: Scores game-high 31 points Friday

Harden scored 31 points (8-24 FG, 3-10 3PT, 12-12 FT) to go with two rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 120-102 win against Minnesota.

Much like the last game before the break, Harden was less than efficient from the floor, sinking 33.3 percent of his 24 shots from the field while shooting 30.0 percent from beyond the arc. However, the guard continues to shoot well (86.8 percent) from the free throw line, making a perfect 12-of-12 of his free throws on Friday. Harden will continue to keep on shooting in high volumes (20.8 shots/game) to try to maintain his 31.3 points per game average for the season.