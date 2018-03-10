Rockets' James Harden: Scores game-high 40 points
Harden scored 40 points (15-22 FG, 4-8 3PT, 6-7 FT) to go with two rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes during Friday's 108-105 loss to Toronto.
After five straight games between 23 and 26 points, Harden exploded for his sixth 40-plus point game of the season Friday. In addition, it was the fourth time in his last five games that the guard sank at least three three-pointers in a game. In his last five games, he is 32.5 percent from three-point range on 8.6 shots per game. On Friday, Harden was efficient from the floor (68.1 percent) despite shooting the ball 22 times. Despite his game-high 40 points, Houston lost for only the third time this season when Harden scores at least 40 points, resulting in a 7-3 record when he hits the 40 point mark.
