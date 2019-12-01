Rockets' James Harden: Scores season-high 60 points in win
Harden exploded for 60 points (16-24 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 20-23 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 158-111 win over the Hawks.
Harden amassed a season high in scoring while draining at least 20 free throws for the second time in 2019-20. He continues to provide solid production in the points, dimes, boards, threes and steals columns, and he's an elite option across all fantasy formats.
More News
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...