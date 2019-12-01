Rockets' James Harden: Scores season-high 60 points in win

Harden exploded for 60 points (16-24 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 20-23 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 158-111 win over the Hawks.

Harden amassed a season high in scoring while draining at least 20 free throws for the second time in 2019-20. He continues to provide solid production in the points, dimes, boards, threes and steals columns, and he's an elite option across all fantasy formats.