Rockets' James Harden: Scores season-low

Harden finished with 13 points (3-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and two blocks in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 117-107 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The former MVP fell to Portland's double-team tactics, attempting only 12 shots (far from his previous average of 24.5) and scoring his lowest point totals since Apr. 18 two years ago. The 30-year-old did put up a respectable effort defending and distributing, but it proved fruitless without a points boost that could have favorably altered the game. Since the new year, Harden has shot a harrowing 36.2 percent from the field disregarded due to his success in other areas (31.3 points, seven rebounds, 6.3 assists through his last six contests).