Harden logged 24 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and two steals across 25 minutes in Friday's 94-83 scrimmage loss to the Raptors in Orlando.

Just like clockwork, Harden logged yet another double-double to add to his collection despite playing for only 25 minutes. In order for Houston's small-ball approach to succeed, they'll need excellent production from their All-Star backcourt of Harden and Russell Westbrook. Depending on their play during the seeding games, they could land anywhere from fourth to sixth seed in the West, so Harden should be properly motivated to continue his stellar play over the next few weeks.