Rockets' James Harden: Scores team-high 25 points in return game

Harden tallied 25 points (7-17 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven assists, four steals, and one rebound in 33 minutes during Saturday's 96-88 victory over Chicago.

Harden returned to action Saturday after missing three straight games with a hamstring injury. He played 35 minutes and appeared untroubled, finishing with a team-high 25 points albeit on 7-of-17 shooting. There appeared to be a little rust and the game was probably a lot closer than it needed to be. All things going well Harden should be ready to go Monday when the Rockets travel to Indiana.