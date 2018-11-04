Rockets' James Harden: Scores team-high 25 points in return game
Harden tallied 25 points (7-17 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven assists, four steals, and one rebound in 33 minutes during Saturday's 96-88 victory over Chicago.
Harden returned to action Saturday after missing three straight games with a hamstring injury. He played 35 minutes and appeared untroubled, finishing with a team-high 25 points albeit on 7-of-17 shooting. There appeared to be a little rust and the game was probably a lot closer than it needed to be. All things going well Harden should be ready to go Monday when the Rockets travel to Indiana.
-
