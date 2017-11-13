Rockets' James Harden: Scores team-high 26 in Sunday's win

Harden scored 26 points (9-21 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding 15 assists, five rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 118-95 win over the Pacers.

He had a double-double by halftime, but Harden took his foot off the gas after the break as the Rockets cruised to an easy win. He now has five double-doubles and two triple-doubles in 14 games, and he's once again averaging more than 10 dimes a night after posting a career-high 11.2 assists per game in 2016-17.