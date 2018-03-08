Rockets' James Harden: Scores team-high 26 in Wednesday's win

Harden scored 26 points (8-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT) while adding six assists, five rebounds, four steals and a block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 110-99 win over the Bucks.

Just like the Rockets, Harden keeps rolling. He's now scored at least 20 points in 13 straight games, provided at least 10 combined boards and assists in 12 straight, and nabbed multiple steals in five straight and eight of the last 10. The 28-year-old remains in the driver's seat for his first MVP Award.