Rockets' James Harden: Scores team-high 26 in Wednesday's win
Harden scored 26 points (8-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT) while adding six assists, five rebounds, four steals and a block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 110-99 win over the Bucks.
Just like the Rockets, Harden keeps rolling. He's now scored at least 20 points in 13 straight games, provided at least 10 combined boards and assists in 12 straight, and nabbed multiple steals in five straight and eight of the last 10. The 28-year-old remains in the driver's seat for his first MVP Award.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Turns the ball over ten times in win•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores 26 points in 38 minutes•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Efficient early and often Wednesday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Hits six triples in victory•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores game-high 31 points Friday•
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...