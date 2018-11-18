Rockets' James Harden: Scores team-high 34 points in win

Harden posted 34 points (10-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 10-10 FT), five assists, four rebounds and three steals across 34 minutes in Saturday's 132-112 win over the Kings.

Harden is at the top of his game, averaging 26.6 points, 6.3 assists and 4.9 rebounds since his three-game absence earlier in the month. The Rockets are now one game over .500 and appear to be well on their way to righting the ship after a rocky start. Harden continues to be a must-start in all formats.