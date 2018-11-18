Rockets' James Harden: Scores team-high 34 points in win
Harden posted 34 points (10-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 10-10 FT), five assists, four rebounds and three steals across 34 minutes in Saturday's 132-112 win over the Kings.
Harden is at the top of his game, averaging 26.6 points, 6.3 assists and 4.9 rebounds since his three-game absence earlier in the month. The Rockets are now one game over .500 and appear to be well on their way to righting the ship after a rocky start. Harden continues to be a must-start in all formats.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Keeps rolling with double-double Tuesday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Pours in season-high 40 points in Sunday's win•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Poor shooting in another loss•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Contributes across board•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Drops 28 in win over Pacers•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores team-high 25 points in return game•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.